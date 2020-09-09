Warm Wednesday with some areas seeing an increase in lightly scattered showers and isolated storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some areas of the northern ArkLaTex will begin to feel some relief from the heat today, with most of Louisiana and east Texas continuing to feel some afternoon heat. We will see a small increase in the amount of rain that develops in the upcoming days.

We do have a few lightly scattered showers moving across east Texas and Oklahoma, but don’t expect much accumulation with any rain through the morning.

1-hour radar loop

A very strong cold front is now stalling in central Texas and Oklahoma. Ahead of this front, a surge in air off the Gulf will result in increasing clouds across the ArkLaTex. We may see an occasional light rain shower or isolated thunderstorm develop, especially anytime between noon and sunset when temperatures are at their warmest. Most of us will likely stay dry under otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures should be a degree or two cooler today due to the increase in clouds, but that still leaves us with a fairly hot afternoon in most areas. I-20 and southward we will be in the low to mid 90s. We’ll start to feel some heat relief today north of I-30 where temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

A strong upper level low remains anchored over the Four Corners region, since it’s not moving it is resulting in a stagnant pattern across the country which means we should expect little change to our weather throough Saturday. As the low moves out of the Four Corners and across the Plains this weekend it will open us up to an increasing chance of rain late in the weekend and early next week. While I don’t expect a lot of rainfall, temperatures should cool into the 80s for most of us Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Extended forecast

