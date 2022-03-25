SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It took all week but we will finally enjoy a quiet and comfortable day of weather Friday. It will be a warm and dry weekend, and our next chance of rain and storms will arrive next week, and once again severe weather is on the table.

Warmer pattern arrives today: Clear and calm weather is bringing some chilly air this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s. High pressure is strengthening over the ArkLaTex today, and that’s a good place to be heading into a weekend in Spring. HIghs will be in the low to mid-70s this afternoon, we may feel a north breeze at times between 10 and 15 miles per hour, but the wind won’t be as annoying as it has been for much of the week.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you have outdoor plans this evening temperatures will be in the 60s between 6 and 9 p.m., but we’ll eventually fall into the mid-40s making for another chilly night.

The warmest stretch of 2022 on the way: We will enjoy some great weather this weekend as highs will be in the 70s (perhaps near 80 degrees) Saturday, and Sunday will wind up in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine both days. This warming trend continues into next week as we’ll wind up in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday before our next cold front brings some changes midweek.

Possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday: Another Pacific low will drive a cold front into the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. Storms will increase during the late morning and early afternoon. Wind shear, warm weather, and cold air aloft will result in a few supercells capable of bringing severe weather, mainly wind/hail, but the shear will be high enough that we can’t rule out tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Arkansas and Louisiana in the ‘Slight Risk’ or level 2 threat for severe thunderstorms. Given we are 5 days out, this outlook may change. A later arrival of the storms Wednesday would result in more warm air building across Texas which means some areas not in the outlook could be added later.

Severe weather outlook next Wednesday