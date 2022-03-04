Despite lots of clouds, temperatures this weekend will stay warm thanks to a gusty south wind. Strong to severe storms will be possible late Sunday night. Temperatures return to normal next week with below-freezing temperatures possible next weekend.

A windy & warm weekend: Look for the above-normal temperatures to continue this weekend despite lots of clouds. Thanks to a gusty south wind of 15 to 20 mph both Saturday and Sunday, we will likely warm into the 70s and 80s on both days. With moisture rapidly returning to the ArkLaTex, lows Saturday morning will be much warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Sunday will likely be in the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows the clouds will cover all of the area by late Friday night. Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance for a scattered shower. The slight chance of rain will continue Saturday night. Rain chances will increase some Sunday, but most of the rain that we will see this weekend will wait until late Sunday night when the advertised cold front moves into the area. A line of storms will develop near the front and will enter the northwest corner of the area after midnight. It will move southeast and likely begin to weaken as it moves south into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana Monday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe weather threat: There is a chance that some of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we have a slight severe weather risk. That means that if we do see severe weather, it will be scattered in nature. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest threat. An isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out. The severe weather threat will quickly end for our area Monday morning and shift to the east Monday afternoon.

Rainfall potential: Most models still show that we will experience below-normal rainfall during the upcoming ten-day period with totals of ½” or less. Once the storms move out Monday morning, it is possible that we could see more rather light rain sometime during the middle of next week. We will end next week with the return of dry weather as some colder and drier air moves into our area from the north.

Freezing temperatures next weekend: Temperatures next week will fluctuate. Highs Tuesday will only be in the 50s. We could warm into the 70s by Thursday and then return to the 50s by next Saturday. It still looks promising that we will see temperature dip below freezing next weekend. Lows next Saturday and Sunday morning will likely dip into the 20s and low 30s. The 10 day period will likely end with the beginning of another warming trend.