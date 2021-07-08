Warm with isolated showers today, rain increases late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coming off a day of widespread rainfall yesterday, we won’t see as much rain today, but a chance of spotty showers is expected to pop up in some areas this afternoon.

Temperatures will very nice early in the day, as all areas will be in the low 70s at sunrise. If you are commuting I-20 in the Minden or Lake Bistineau area, there is some dense fog in Webster Parish. We will likely see the usual mix of morning sun before the clouds start to build in. Expect a quick warm-up as we will wind up in the upper 80s by noon with highs in the usual low to mid-90s range. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

We are starting to pull a little more dry air into the weather pattern, and this will result in a downturn in the amount of rain and thunderstorms we will see today. That said, we are still expecting spotty showers and storms by the early afternoon in some areas, but the coverage of the rainfall won’t be as widespread as yesterday. These showers will likely be short-lived today, only sticking around for a few minutes but bringing a slight cool down where the rain falls.

We should see very little change to the weather pattern tomorrow and Saturday with only a slight chance of mainly p.m. showers and storms both days. Highs will be in the low 90s tomorrow and in the mid-90s Saturday.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it looks like most areas will be dry Saturday. We are now expecting a noticeable increase in rainfall Sunday. A ‘cool front’ will move into the ArkLaTex, unfortunately, it won’t bring a cooldown, but it will be the trigger for scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday. Rainfall accumulations may average 1 inch, with isolated higher amounts. No flash flood concerns are expected at the moment.

Tropical Storm Elsa will move through the Carolinas today. If you have a direct flight from Shreveport to Charlotte you may be run into some delays. Elsa will continue northeast through Washington D.C. , New York, and Boston later today and tomorrow.