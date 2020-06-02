Warm with scattered rain showers Tuesday, update on Tropical Depression #3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We do have a few more scattered rain showers across the region this morning, so expect a slight chance of showers/storms today and tomorrow. We will have a run of hot and dry weather moving into the weekend, with potential tropical impacts early next week. A lot to get to in this forecast update.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this morning with afternoon high temperatures expected to warm into the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

This morning we have had some light rain across the region. An upper level disturbance will keep some of these scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms going throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, and the scattered showers/storms will be around tomorrow as well.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to dominate our weather late this week and into the weekend. This ridge will keep most areas dry during this time and the sinking/compressing air under the high will heat our temperatures into the low and mid 90s to close out the week.

As this ridge retreats and weakens this weekend it will allow what is now Tropical Depression #3 in the southern Gulf Of Mexico to move north towards the U.S. coast.

Tropical Depression Three

As of now the European and U.S. model are in good agreement in bringing the system (that may eventually become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Cristobal) onshore close to the Louisiana/Texas border. This outlook may change, but right now if this were to hold we could begin to feel some impacts late in the weekend, but more likely early next week (Monday/Tuesday). The ArkLaTex could be in an area favorable for several inches of rain. Check back for updates throughout the week as this scenario could change.

