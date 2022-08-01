SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to the first week of August! Rain combined with some luck may keep us from reaching 100 degrees this week.

Morning rain possible in the northern ArkLaTex: The remnants of a cold front in the northern ArkLaTex are stirring up some light rain this morning mainly near and north of I-30 in northeast Texas and Arkansas. These showers will remain in these areas on and off this morning with some redevelopment of rain in other areas of the ArkLaTex this afternoon.

Current radar 1-hour loop

Warm and humid today: Despite the scattered clouds and early day rainfall it will be another hot one, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. High humidity will bring a heat index of 100 to 102 degrees this afternoon, a few degrees short of the 105-degree threshold to trigger a heat advisory. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Spotty storms develop this afternoon: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today, and there won’t be as much rain around today as what we saw during the weekend. The heat and humidity should trigger another round of isolated to scattered storms in the northern ArkLaTex, with a slightly lower chance of rain developing in Texas and Louisiana. The areas that get missed by the rainfall will wind up in the upper 90s this afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

Higher chance for storms late in the week: If we make a push to 100 degrees this week it will likely occur Tuesday or Wednesday. There doesn’t look to be much more than a 20 percent chance of rain either day, and partly cloudy skies will allow us to warm into the upper 90s to near 100 through Wednesday.

This week’s dome of high pressure will be centered north of the ArkLaTex, which should keep us below 100 in most areas. The position of the high north of the region will allow a decent push from the sea-breeze each afternoon Thursday through Saturday. We will enjoy this, as it will bring scattered clouds and a chance of thunderstorms which should drop highs to near-average or slightly below average late in the week.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10-day rainfall outlook