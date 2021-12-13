Warmer air returns with plenty of rain in the week ahead

The return of the warmer air will lead to lots of clouds and a little rain Monday night and Tuesday. Heavier rain with some thunder returns later in the week. The cooler air finally returns this weekend. Christmas day is still looking soggy and mild.

Monday was a mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. We began with lots of sunshine and cold temperatures in the 30s. Clouds have begun to return as warm and moist air surges northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Monday afternoon temperatures have surged into the 60s. The warming trend that began today will continue. Temperatures Tuesday morning will likely be 15 to 20 degrees warmer as we begin in the low to middle 50s. Daytime Tuesday afternoon will soar into the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that plenty of moisture will accompany the warmer air. Look for the increase in clouds that began Monday afternoon to continue Monday night with a few scattered areas of light rain possible. The focus of light rain will mainly be over the northwest half of the area Tuesday. We will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night and Wednesday. Despite the clouds, a gusty south wind Wednesday could produce highs in the mid to upper 70s. The record high for Wednesday’s date is 80 degrees in Shreveport.

Models are in good agreement that we will see two periods later this week where the rain could become heavier. Look for the first to arrive Thursday. That rain will shift back to the north Friday and then return Saturday as a cold front slides through the area. We likely will have some thunder during these wet periods, but the threat of any severe weather is looking rather low. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the northwestern half of the area where over two inches will be possible. The rest of the area will likely receive one to two inches of rain.

Cooler air will settle back into the ArkLaTex to close the weekend Sunday as highs dip back into the 50s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s. We should be dry for most of next week. That may change by Christmas day as another disturbance approaching from the west brings back the gulf moisture creating a chance of rain on Christmas day with highs in the 60s.

-Todd Warren