Warmer and drier weather settles in for the weekend

Warmer and drier weather pattern settles in the weekend. Some rain possible next week, but don’t expect much.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Friday was a mostly cloudy day. Persistent rain has been slowly decreasing over the northern edge of the area. More scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloped over the southern two-thirds of the area and will come to an end once the sun sets Friday evening. Expect a mostly cloudy sky for Friday night and Saturday morning. We will see some sunshine mix in with the clouds Saturday afternoon. That cloud/sun mix will likely stick around through Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry for most of the area. Look for daytime highs to return to above normal levels in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will remain above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure will settle back over our area for much of next week. Models are hinting that we could see a chance for a little rain Monday and Tuesday mainly over the northern half of the area. A second disturbance could bring some rain by the end of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly constant during the next week. Expect highs near 90 and lows near 70.

We have seen a few burn bans lifted across the ArkLaTex. Click here for the latest burn ban maps.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 87/64.

–Todd Warren