Warmer and drier weather settles in for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer and drier weather pattern settles in the weekend. Some rain possible next week, but don’t expect much.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Friday was a mostly cloudy day. Persistent rain has been slowly decreasing over the northern edge of the area. More scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloped over the southern two-thirds of the area and will come to an end once the sun sets Friday evening. Expect a mostly cloudy sky for Friday night and Saturday morning. We will see some sunshine mix in with the clouds Saturday afternoon. That cloud/sun mix will likely stick around through Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry for most of the area. Look for daytime highs to return to above normal levels in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will remain above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure will settle back over our area for much of next week. Models are hinting that we could see a chance for a little rain Monday and Tuesday mainly over the northern half of the area. A second disturbance could bring some rain by the end of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly constant during the next week. Expect highs near 90 and lows near 70.

We have seen a few burn bans lifted across the ArkLaTex. Click here for the latest burn ban maps.

Check back for a live update on the weather in the week ahead and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook this evening at 8:30 pm.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 87/64.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Saturday

88° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 72°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Monday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 88° 70°

Thursday

87° / 70°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
71°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
81°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss