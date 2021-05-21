Warmer and mainly dry weather settles in this weekend

Radar

A drier weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next several days with a warming trend.  Rain could return by the middle of next week.  The Memorial Day weekend looks very warm with limited rain.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Friday was another cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  The day began with mainly dry conditions over most of the area.  Rain will move across much of the area late Friday afternoon and evening with the heaviest rain likely falling over the southwestern half of the area.  Futurecast shows that the rain will end Friday night.  Most of the area will begin the weekend with a mostly cloudy sky.  A shower cannot totally be ruled out.  If we see any rain Saturday, it will likely be west of both Shreveport and Texarkana.  Temperatures Saturday will be warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. 

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We will have to keep an eye on an area of low pressure that has developed in the western Gulf of Mexico.  There is a chance that we could see a tropical depression form before this system moves into the Texas coast Friday night.  It looks unlikely that this system if it does develop, will impact our area.

Now that most of the rain has fallen on the ArkLaTex, it appears that river and lake flooding will be confined to rivers in East Texas.  Minor to moderate flooding is forecast to occur in the coming week in the Sabine River basin.  

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

It still looks like the advertised upper-level area of high pressure will keep us dry from Sunday through Tuesday.  We will see this high weaken and migrate towards the east by the middle of next week.  This will allow a chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm to return to the forecast Wednesday and possibly Thursday.  

Watch below for continuously updated current and forecast info and for a LIVE update at 8:30 pm:

Another area of upper-level high pressure will develop just southwest of the ArkLaTex late next week.  It will be close enough to our area to limit and possibly prevent rain from developing over our area during  Memorial Day weekend.  If we do see any rain, it likely won’t be much.  We will see warmer temperatures in the week ahead.  Daytime highs will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s.  Overnight lows will begin in the low to middle 60s and will gradually warm to the upper 60s to lower 70s by the end of next week.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

