Warmer days ahead for the ArkLaTex; rain chances return by midweek

Sunday turned out to be a nice afternoon. Temperatures were nice into the 60s. A weak cold front will drop nighttime lows into the 30s. The great weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Changes to the forecast will come on Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Monday

A storm system will begin to develop over the Plains. Currently, we are watching a closed low near Southern California. The system will move into the Plains to increase rain chances. A few rain showers will be possible over Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas. However, everyone will see better rain chances for Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move into range on Friday.

Rainfall amounts

The timing of the cold front is still unclear. One model moves all the rain out on Friday while the other one keeps rain in the picture until Saturday. Through the weekend, we can see rainfall totals between half an inch to an inch. As of now, I am not expecting any severe weather. We will keep you advised!

The next seven days

