Warmer days ahead for the ArkLaTex; rain chances return by midweek

Sunday turned out to be a nice afternoon. Temperatures were nice into the 60s. A weak cold front will drop nighttime lows into the 30s. The great weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Changes to the forecast will come on Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Highs for Monday

A storm system will begin to develop over the Plains. Currently, we are watching a closed low near Southern California. The system will move into the Plains to increase rain chances. A few rain showers will be possible over Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas. However, everyone will see better rain chances for Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move into range on Friday.

Rainfall amounts

The timing of the cold front is still unclear. One model moves all the rain out on Friday while the other one keeps rain in the picture until Saturday. Through the weekend, we can see rainfall totals between half an inch to an inch. As of now, I am not expecting any severe weather. We will keep you advised!

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

64° / 40°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 64° 40°

Monday

65° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 65° 47°

Tuesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 74° 50°

Wednesday

73° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 73° 61°

Thursday

73° / 63°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 60% 73° 63°

Friday

65° / 45°
Showers
Showers 50% 65° 45°

Saturday

57° / 39°
Showers
Showers 40% 57° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

50°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

