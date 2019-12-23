Warmer days are ahead for the ArkLaTex

Another beautiful afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures warmed up nicely into the middle and upper 60s. The good news is we will see more nice weather for the next couple of days. Lows will settle into the 40s for the next few nights too.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Christmas Day will be a nice one! Highs will soar into the 70s with lots of sunshine. Clouds and low-level moisture will begin to increase by Friday. A few showers will be possible.

Highs for Tuesday

A slow-moving low-pressure system will enter the ArkLaTex by Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms will occur Saturday into Sunday. A cold front will push in Saturday night into Sunday. The rain will move out by Monday leaving the ArkLaTex with partly cloudy skies. Over the next seven days, highs will stay in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days

Next seven days in Texarkana

