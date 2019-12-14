Warmer days are ahead with thunderstorms Sunday night

A tale of two stories in the ArkLaTex for Saturday. The northern edge of the region is dealing with lots of clouds and cooler temperatures. Shreveport and Interstate 20 are seeing sunshine mixing through the clouds. Temperatures are running in the 60s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s. We will see fog again tonight into Sunday morning.

A warm front will continue to advance northward for Sunday. For many locations, highs will jump into the middle and upper 70s. Sunday will be a breezy afternoon too. A cold front will move in late Sunday night into Monday. A Marginal and Slight Risk for strong to severe storms were placed for the southern half of the region.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Hopefully, the night timing for the storms to arrive will lower our severe weather threat. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for the southern edge of the region. The rain will move out by Monday afternoon.

The next couple of days will be rather nice. We will see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Rain may return by Friday.

The next seven days

