Warmer days are ahead with thunderstorms Sunday night

Weather

A tale of two stories in the ArkLaTex for Saturday. The northern edge of the region is dealing with lots of clouds and cooler temperatures. Shreveport and Interstate 20 are seeing sunshine mixing through the clouds. Temperatures are running in the 60s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s. We will see fog again tonight into Sunday morning.

A warm front will continue to advance northward for Sunday. For many locations, highs will jump into the middle and upper 70s. Sunday will be a breezy afternoon too. A cold front will move in late Sunday night into Monday. A Marginal and Slight Risk for strong to severe storms were placed for the southern half of the region.

Hopefully, the night timing for the storms to arrive will lower our severe weather threat. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for the southern edge of the region. The rain will move out by Monday afternoon.

The next couple of days will be rather nice. We will see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Rain may return by Friday.

Saturday

62° / 48°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 62° 48°

Sunday

73° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 73° 64°

Monday

68° / 35°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 90% 68° 35°

Tuesday

52° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 52° 31°

Wednesday

56° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 56° 32°

Thursday

57° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 39°

Friday

60° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 60° 39°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

11 PM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

1 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

2 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
49°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
63°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

