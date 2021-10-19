Warmer for the remainder of the week, slight chance of rain returning soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 3 consecutive days with highs in the 70s, most areas will wind up in the 80s this afternoon, and although you might need the air conditioning again it should feel comfortable for most of the day.

Look out for that cold air again early this morning. Temperatures between 6 and 9 a.m. will be in the upper 40s, a few degrees cooler than yesterday morning so take that jacket or something with long sleeves if you’re outside early today. A south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour will continue to slowly push Gulf air into the region which will increase our humidity in the upcoming days and start that warming trend today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, a few degrees above average for the date.

A disturbance in west Texas has churned up a few mid and upper-level clouds that will drift through the ArkLaTex today. These clouds will not bring any rain but will result in partly cloudy skies throughout the day, and hopefully a nice backdrop for a colorful sunrise and sunset.

The increase in humidity in the next 24 hours will result in overnight lows that are ‘warmer’ but it will be cool and comfortable in the mornings through the remainder of the week. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The partly cloudy conditions will continue Wednesday, and late Wednesday our next cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex. There is too much dry air over the ArkLaTex for measurable rainfall in most areas, but we can’t rule out a few scattered showers late Wednesday into Thursday, and again late Thursday into Friday. Rainfall accumulations through Sunday night will be less than a tenth of an inch in most areas.

Even though it’s a cold front, our temperatures will be quite warm for late October as highs will settle into the mid-80s each day Wednesday through this weekend.

It’s looking like our next strong cold front capable of widespread rain and a big drop in temperatures will be near the region by the middle of next week.