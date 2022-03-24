SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a few stormy and windy days we will start to win back the weather today, and we are in for a stretch of beautiful Spring weather as we head into the weekend.

The clouds have gone away, and the wind has calmed this morning which has allowed our temperatures to plummet into the 30s and low 40s. The chilly morning will be followed up by a mostly sunny and pleasant day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, but the wind will start to bark at us again with speeds up to 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the west and northwest later in the day, breezy, but not as windy as yesterday.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The cool overnight weather will be with us for a few more nights, as we’ll likely drop into the 30s and low 40s tonight.

Thursday night forecast low temperatures

Sunshine and warm weekend weather: The 3-day stretch of weather Friday through Sunday will be very nice. Mostly sunny skies will warm us into the mid-70s Friday and Saturday with low humidity. It turns toasty for late March Sunday as highs will be in the low 80s.

Humid followed by storms next week: Highs will warm into the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday and the humidity will build ahead of our next cold front. This next cold front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms midweek, right now the timing looks to be during the day Wednesday.

The ingredients for a few strong or severe storms will be present so we will all have to be weather aware next week.

Future clouds and radar showing our next chance of storms arriving Wednesday