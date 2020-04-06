Warmer pattern expected this week with a slight chance for rain today and tomorrow

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a mostly cloudy Monday, with slight rain chances late in the day. A higher chance for rain will move in later this week.

Our Monday morning is starting out mostly cloudy. It looks like most of the fog is setting up across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas where temperatures have fallen into the 50s. Most areas along and south of I-20 are in the low 60s and aren’t seeing as much fog.

A warm front will move north off the coast today and that will keep our warming trend going with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Expect to see mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, with only slight rain chances this afternoon through tonight. There may be an isolated thunderstorm or two over the next 2 days, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations will be light early in the week.

We will see low-end rain chances again Tuesday, with a dry day in the forecast Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure midweek will warm us into the upper 80s before our next cold front approaches Thursday.

There is very little agreement after Thursday with the long-range forecast models. We do expect a cool-down late this week as a cold front moves in during the Thursday/Friday timeframe. The uncertaintly lies with the amount of rain we will see Thursday through Sunday.

For now it looks like scattered thunderstorms will be possible with the front Thursday before we see a breif break from rain Friday. A stronger disturbance is possible early in the weekend bringing another round of thunderstorms Saturday. If we see any strong/severe storms over the next week it would be with this final disturbance Saturday. Keep in mind this may change as the forecast models come into better agreement. Rainfall accumulations look to average 1 to 2 inches over the next 7 days, with most of that rain late in the week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next weekend
Extended forecast

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 80° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 84° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 69°

Thursday

71° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 71° 52°

Friday

66° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 66° 51°

Saturday

69° / 57°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 69° 57°

Sunday

70° / 54°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 70° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

