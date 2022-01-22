Warmer Sunday, rain showers Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Not a cloud in the sky Saturday but our temperatures stayed on the cool side, and after a cold morning Sunday, we will enjoy temperatures a few degrees above average Sunday afternoon. Our next chance of rain will impact the southern half of the ArkLaTex Monday.

Saturday night will be another very cold night with tempeatures falling through the 30s and into the 20s overnight. Skies will be clear with the wind turning to the southwest at less than 5 miles per hour.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

After starting out in the 20s at sunrise Sunday, the south wind and sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid-50s by noon, with highs in the low 60s, a few degrees above average for the date. It should be a wonderful day to be outside after 3 days of unseasonably chilly temperatures.

Following a sunny weekend, an area of low pressure will move across the Texas and Louisiana coastline Monday. Clouds will increase through the morning with rain showers developing along and south of I-20 during the afternoon into Monday night. This is a change from previous forecasts as the track of this rainfall will be further south than anticipated. This means mostly Texas and Louisiana will receive rain, with the northern ArkLaTex staying dry. This is reflected in the projected rainfall map.

Potential rainfall accumulations Monday through Monday night

High temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the upcoming week making it a cool and somewhat typical late January weather pattern. One thing to watch will be a potential chance for rain late Thursday into Thursday night with a cold front. While the chance for rain still looks rather low, given the cold air with this system we could have to monitor for low impact winter weather.