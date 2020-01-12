Warmer temperatures and rain chances return next week

Sunday, temperatures were slightly cooler in parts of the ArkLaTex. In the southern part of the region, clouds moved out faster and temperatures warmed into the 50s. Clouds will return tonight into Monday. Beginning tomorrow, the ArkLaTex will see an unsettled weather pattern develop.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Monday, conditions will start dry. With daytime heating, a few showers and storms will develop especially south of Shreveport. The rain chances will continue Monday night and Tuesday. Within the stronger storms, some hail will be possible. A cold front moves in on Wednesday. Models are still uncertain if the front will even reach the ArkLaTex.

Overall, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. A stronger upper-level system will push a strong cold front in for Friday night. Highs will drop into the 50s and lows falling into the 30s.

The next seven days

