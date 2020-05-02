Warmer temperatures are ahead with rain chances returning next week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Another great afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s. The ridge of high pressure is centered right over the region. Temperatures will become even warmer for Sunday and Monday. Similar to last night, we will see clouds make its return tonight. With Sunday’s heating, the clouds will mix leading to more sunshine. Temperatures will get close to approaching 90 degrees.

Highs for Sunday

The ridge will break down some leading into Tuesday. A disturbance over the upper Midwest will push a cold front through Tuesday evening. Scattered showers and storms will exit the region by sunrise on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will generally average between half an inch to an inch.

Rainfall totals

Lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be back in the lower 80s. However, a fast moving disturbance will move in for Friday. Showers and storms will increase. At this time, it is early to say if any of these storms will be strong to severe. We will keep you advised.

