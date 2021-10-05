Warmer temperatures are on the way with near-record heat by the weekend

The ArkLaTex will see a gradual warming trend during the next several days as daytime temperatures warm to near-record levels by the weekend.  A weak front will bring a chance of rain Monday with more rain possible late next week.

Tuesday was another mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex.  Morning temperatures were pretty close to normal with lows in the 50s and low 60s.  Temperatures Tuesday afternoon have warmed into the middle 80s.  A warming trend will begin Wednesday.  Expect lows Wednesday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  We will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night.  Sunshine Wednesday morning will give way to a partly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon.  We will clear out once again Wednesday night and will likely see plenty of sunshine Thursday.  That sunshine will likely stick around through the weekend.

A look at the weather pattern continues to show a large upper-level area of low pressure that will stay centered to the northeast of our area.  This disturbance will begin to lift away from our area Thursday and will be replaced by a large upper-level high by the weekend.  This upper ridge will bring an increase in the heat with high temperatures soaring to near-record levels in the lower 90s by Thursday.  That heat will linger through the weekend. This ridge will weaken a little as a disturbance moves to our north Sunday night and Monday.  This system will bring a slight chance of rain. Rain chances will likely increase late next week as a series of disturbances nudge the ridge a little to the east.  High temperatures should ease to the low to middle 80s by the end of next week.

 –Todd Warren  

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

