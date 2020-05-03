Warmer temperatures continue for Monday; rain and storms for Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mother nature has spoiled the ArkLaTex with great sunny weather. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 80s. This afternoon, we have seen a few rain showers mainly over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. The showers are part of a storm complex over Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Tonight, we will see temperatures falling down into the middle and upper 60s. Moisture will continue to increase for Monday. Daytime highs will return in the middle and upper 80s for Monday. We will see a cool down for Tuesday. A cold front will produce a few showers and storms on Tuesday. The rain will push to the south for Wednesday morning.

Our next weather maker will arrive for Friday. For the next seven days, we will see the best chance of storms on Friday. Behind the front, the ArkLaTex will exprience some cooler air for the Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will fall into the lower to middle 70s. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

The next seven days

