Warmer temperatures continue for Monday; rain and storms for Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mother nature has spoiled the ArkLaTex with great sunny weather. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 80s. This afternoon, we have seen a few rain showers mainly over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. The showers are part of a storm complex over Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Tonight, we will see temperatures falling down into the middle and upper 60s. Moisture will continue to increase for Monday. Daytime highs will return in the middle and upper 80s for Monday. We will see a cool down for Tuesday. A cold front will produce a few showers and storms on Tuesday. The rain will push to the south for Wednesday morning.

Our next weather maker will arrive for Friday. For the next seven days, we will see the best chance of storms on Friday. Behind the front, the ArkLaTex will exprience some cooler air for the Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will fall into the lower to middle 70s. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Sunday

88° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 66°

Monday

87° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 68°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 58°

Thursday

83° / 64°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 83° 64°

Friday

70° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 70° 52°

Saturday

71° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 71° 50°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Clear
0%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

10 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
10%
73°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

