Warmer temperatures on the way for the next five days

Happy Sunday! Temperatures are feeling very nice in the 50s. Skies will continue to decrease. To the east, we are following a major low-pressure storm system causing heavy rain and wind in the Deep South. Tonight, we will see lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

Lows for tonight

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Beginning Monday, we will enter a weather stretch of warm conditions. Highs will be either into the upper 60s or lower 70s. Christmas Day will be warm too with highs in the 70s. Much of the eastern half of the United States will see above-average temperatures.

By the end of the week, rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the ArkLaTex. However, models are all over the place. The GFS model is the fastest solution pushing rain through on Friday and Saturday. However, the Euro model shows rain and storms Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to keep up with the latest regarding our next rain chance.

The next seven days

