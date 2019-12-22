Warmer temperatures on the way for the next five days

Happy Sunday! Temperatures are feeling very nice in the 50s. Skies will continue to decrease. To the east, we are following a major low-pressure storm system causing heavy rain and wind in the Deep South. Tonight, we will see lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

Lows for tonight
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Beginning Monday, we will enter a weather stretch of warm conditions. Highs will be either into the upper 60s or lower 70s. Christmas Day will be warm too with highs in the 70s. Much of the eastern half of the United States will see above-average temperatures.

By the end of the week, rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the ArkLaTex. However, models are all over the place. The GFS model is the fastest solution pushing rain through on Friday and Saturday. However, the Euro model shows rain and storms Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to keep up with the latest regarding our next rain chance.

The next seven days

Sunday

60° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 40°

Monday

67° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 67° 41°

Tuesday

70° / 47°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 70° 47°

Wednesday

69° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 49°

Thursday

71° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 71° 56°

Friday

71° / 62°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 71° 62°

Saturday

69° / 51°
Showers
Showers 40% 69° 51°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

