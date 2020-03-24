Warmer temperatures on the way with near-record highs..next cold front arrives Saturday

Some sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex for Wednesday and Thursday with a big warm-up. Near-record temperatures will be possible both Thursday and Friday. A Saturday morning cold front will end the warming trend and could bring a few thunderstorms.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were warmer over most of the area. We will likely see that warming trend continue for the next few days as an upper-level ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico. This high will keep us dry through the rest of the workweek. The main story will become the well-above normal temperatures. Look for daytime highs Wednesday to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see highs climb into the mid to upper 80s for both Thursday and Friday. These readings would be 15 to 20 degrees above normal and near records for this time in March. Overnight lows for the rest of the workweek will gradually climb to the low to middle 60s.

A cold front will move through the area Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures will cool down greatly behind the front for the weekend and early next week. Look for highs this weekend to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will gradually cool to the low to middle 50s. This front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area. It appears right now that the best chance for any severe weather will be to our north. One thing that will work for us is that the front will be moving through when the atmosphere will be at its coolest early in the weekend. We also won’t likely see much rain. Since this system should move through rather quickly, rainfall totals will probably stay less than 1/2″.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Another disturbance will bring a chance for rain Monday that could linger into Tuesday. The rain with this system will likely be much heavier. It’s possible that we could see rainfall totals of over two inches over much of the ArkLaTex to begin next week. As of right now, it appears that we will probably be too cool to have much of a severe weather concern. If, however, the low-pressure system tracks further to the northwest, we would get warmer and could see that risk increase. As of right now, that is not too much of a concern as the majority of models show our area experiencing below normal temperatures with highs in the 60s. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.