The dry weather pattern will stick around through Friday with much warmer temperatures. A dramatic increase in humidity will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The threat of rain could linger off and on through most of next week.

High temperatures so far today

The warming trend accelerates: Wednesday was another sunny and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. After lows Wednesday morning dipped into the 40s over most of the area, daytime highs have soared into the mid to upper 70s. Look for the warming trend to accelerate in the coming days leading up to the weekend. We will see lows Wednesday night fall into the low to middle 50s over most of the area. Daytime highs Thursday afternoon will likely return to the low to middle 80s. It will get even warmer Friday. Lows Friday morning will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see daytime highs Friday afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. The warm and rather humid air will stick around through next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday’s forecast

Two days of dry weather before the rain returns: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine once again Thursday with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon. As the wind shifts around to the south and increases Thursday night, low clouds will probably develop late Thursday night over most of the area. Friday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky. The morning clouds will mix with some sunshine by Friday afternoon.

FutureCast

Scattered storms to return: The longer-range weather pattern shows that we will see a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by this weekend. It still appears that the best chance of rain will be over the northern half of the area. While we could see a few strong storms, the severe weather threat is looking rather isolated at this time. The threat of severe weather could increase some Monday as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. The slideshow below shows the severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center from tomorrow through most of next week. As of right now, it appear that any severe weather threat will be highest Monday.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the area will likely stay dry. We could see another disturbance bring an uptick in thunderstorms once again late next week.

Rain potential through next week

Rainfall potential: A look at rainfall potential forecasts from several long-range models below shows that they are starting to agree that most of the area will see a decent amount of rain from now through next week. Rainfall totals of one to over three inches will be possible with the heaviest rain focused over the northern half of the area. We still haven’t seen much consistency in these projections from model run to model run so these totals very likely will change some in the coming days. Stay tuned!