Warmer temperatures return for Monday and Tuesday; scattered storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Much cooler temperatures have arrived for many of the ArkLaTex! Yesterday, most of us saw daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Behind last night’s cold front, temperatures have dropped into the 40s and 50s. Radar is showing a few showers around. Tonight, temperatures will remain steady and fall a few more degrees. Lows will settle into the 40s and 50s.

Next week, Sunday’s cold front will move north as a warm front. Monday, we will see temperatures rising into the 60s and 70s. North of the front, temperatures will stay in the 50s. Tuesday, all of the ArkLaTex will see temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday-Wednesday.

Our next best chance of rain and storms will come Thursday and Friday. In this time frame, we could see some strong to severe storms. The cold front will clear us Friday. We could see a break in the rain on Saturday. However, we will see more rain on Sunday. Through next Sunday, we can see 1-2″ in Shreveport. The higher rain amounts will be in the northern ArkLaTex. 3-5″ will be possible.

The next seven days

