Warmer temperatures return for Monday and Tuesday; scattered storms possible

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Much cooler temperatures have arrived for many of the ArkLaTex! Yesterday, most of us saw daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Behind last night’s cold front, temperatures have dropped into the 40s and 50s. Radar is showing a few showers around. Tonight, temperatures will remain steady and fall a few more degrees. Lows will settle into the 40s and 50s.

Next week, Sunday’s cold front will move north as a warm front. Monday, we will see temperatures rising into the 60s and 70s. North of the front, temperatures will stay in the 50s. Tuesday, all of the ArkLaTex will see temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday-Wednesday.

Our next best chance of rain and storms will come Thursday and Friday. In this time frame, we could see some strong to severe storms. The cold front will clear us Friday. We could see a break in the rain on Saturday. However, we will see more rain on Sunday. Through next Sunday, we can see 1-2″ in Shreveport. The higher rain amounts will be in the northern ArkLaTex. 3-5″ will be possible.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 52°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 30% 56° 52°

Monday

67° / 58°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 67° 58°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 69°

Thursday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 76° 63°

Friday

67° / 48°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 67° 48°

Saturday

62° / 46°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 62° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
53°

53°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
53°

53°

8 AM
Showers
40%
53°

54°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

