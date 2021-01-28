Warmer temperatures return Friday, the weekend begins with rain and ends with sunshine

Temperatures Thursday night will once again dip to near freezing. The sunshine will stick around Friday with warmer temperatures. Rain returns to the area Saturday and again next Thursday.

Thursday was a mostly sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. After lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, daytime highs have only rebounded to the low to middle 50s.

Look for the dry weather to stick around Friday. We will see a bit of an increase in the clouds late Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday morning will once again be close to freezing with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Expect some frost on the windshield once again. Despite another cold start, we should warm up nicely during the day as daytime highs will return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Our next disturbance will approach the area Friday night and quickly move through Saturday. Most of the best upper-level support with this system will be to our north across the Midwest. That means that while rain chances will be high, rain amounts likely will not be. The best chance for rain Saturday will likely be in the morning. The rain will end from west to east Saturday afternoon. It is quite possible that we could close Saturday with some sunshine over the northwest half of the area.

Futurecast continues to indicate that rainfall potential from this system should be rather light with totals of a quarter of an inch or less. It is doubtful that we will hear much thunder, severe weather is extremely unlikely.

Sunshine will return to all of the area Sunday and will likely stick around through Tuesday. Daytime highs during this time will likely be in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows should be close to normal in the mid to upper 30s. A second disturbance will approach the area Wednesday and bring an increase in clouds. Rain will likely hold off until Wednesday night and Thursday. We will have a better chance at hearing some thunder with this system, but instability is looking to be rather low keeping the risk for severe storms at bay. If you add the rain from this system to Saturday’s, it is possible that we could see some parts of the ArkLaTex with rainfall totals that approach an inch.

The longer-range weather pattern is looking cooler as we head to next weekend. Highs should retreat to the low to middle 50s and lows will dip well into the 30s. Our next shot at rain may hold off until the beginning of the following week. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren