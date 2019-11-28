Warmer temperatures set up a chance for Saturday severe weather

Warmer temperatures return to the ArkLaTex Friday as rain chances stay low. A cold front Saturday will bring showers and thunderstorms with severe weather possible.

Thanksgiving Day was a cloudy and cool day around the Arklatex. That will likely change Friday as morning clouds will give way to a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures Friday will likely begin in the 40s and 50s. Look for daytime highs to return to the 60s and 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The return of the warm and moist air will also bring a more unstable atmosphere just in time for a cold front that will be moving through the area Saturday. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms with a few of the storms becoming strong and possibly severe. All severe weather threats will be possible with damaging wind the main concern. A few tornadoes will be possible. Instability could be somewhat limited over the northern half of the area. This means that the chance for severe storms with a tornado or two maybe highest over the southern half of the area south of I-20 Saturday afternoon.

Highs Saturday ahead of the cold front will soar into the low to mid-70s. We will turn much cooler for Sunday and the first of next week despite the return some sunshine. Look for daytime highs to dip into the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will dip to the 30s and 40s. Look for the dry conditions to stick around through Wednesday. Clouds and our next chance for rain will likely wait until Thursday and Friday.

Happy Thanksgiving!

–Todd Warren