Warmer temperatures this weekend with a little rain Sunday

The weekend will begin with sunshine and end with a little rain with warmer temperatures. Thanksgiving week begins with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Heavy rain still looks promising for most of the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday saw lots of sunshine around the ArkLaTex with below-normal temperatures. The day began with lows in the low to middle 30s. A few spots did manage to dip into the 20s! Daytime temperatures have stayed below normal for this time of year with afternoon highs in the low to middle 60s. The weekend will get off to a rather cold start once again. Look for lows Saturday morning to dip into the mid to upper 30s. The good news is that we will see much warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Friday night. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday with a few clouds mixed in during the afternoon. Clouds will likely increase Saturday night thanks to a light south wind. A cold front will move into the area Sunday and will bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain is looking heaviest over the southeast half of the area where the front will arrive later in the day.

Drier air will return to the area Sunday night and the clouds will move out. Expect lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Highs will dip back into the 60s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s. Our next disturbance will then approach the area from the west Wednesday bringing back the clouds and a slight chance of rain. The rain will increase Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day. It’s possible that the rain during this time will be confined to the northwest half of the area. The threat of rain will continue thorugh Friday before finally ending Saturday as the main upper-level disturbance moves through our area. Some thunder will be possible during this rainy stretch. While severe weather cannot be ruled out, any risk should be low.

Models continue to show that all of the area will have the potential of seeing a few inches of rain. The majority show that the highest totals will be over the NW half of the area where two to three inches will be possible. The rest of the region will likely see one to two inches. We will start to see a chilly rain Friday and Saturday as highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. The weekend will end with some sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend. Highs will likely warm back into the 60s. Have a great weekend!

-Todd Warren