Warmer temperatures to continue Tuesday; big cool down on the way for Christmas Eve

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the official start to the Winter season. Currently, it feels like a fall afternoon in the region. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Tonight, temperatures will drop back down into the 30s and 40s. Currently, clouds are beginning to increase to the south in South Texas. Clouds will increase for the ArkLaTex Tuesday.

A strong cold front will supply the lift to generate showers and a few thunderstorms. I am not expecting any severe weather. The greatest threat for severe weather will occur in Southern Louisiana. The rain will clear out for Wednesday night. Christmas Eve will be very chilly. The main upper trough will transport arctic air for the eastern half of the United States. Christmas Day is looking sunny and nice.

Rainfall totals for Wednesday

Christmas Forecast

The forecast becomes uncertain for the weekend. The timing of the next storm system is still muddy between models. Warmer temperatures are expected heading into the weekend. We will cool down again for next week.

The next seven days