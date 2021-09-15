Warmer temperatures to return with a little rain possible

Daytime temperatures will gradually return to normal by the weekend with scattered areas of rain possible. Our next best chance for rain will arrive by the middle of next week when a cold front moves through the area and brings much drier air.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rain has been rather limited as the dry air that has weakened Nicholas continues to inhibit the development of rain. Temperatures this morning began in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 80s. The warming trend that began today will continue for the next few days. Look for lows Thursday morning to return to the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see daytime highs warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. A shower will be possible but is looking unlikely. We likely won’t see much change Thursday. Look for a mix of lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine. A few scattered showers will again be a slight possibility. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Thursday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky once again Friday with another slight chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. We will continue to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend as temperatures return to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Our next best chance of rain will likely hold off until a decent cold front makes its way through the area during the middle of next week. Rain chances are looking highest Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s a bit early to determine the extent of any severe weather threat. Models show that we stand a good chance of seeing at least an inch of rain in the coming week. Temperatures behind this front will turn cooler. Daytime highs will drop into the middle 80s. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s by the end of next week. We will then see another gradually warming trend as the dry weather settles in behind the front through next weekend.

–Todd Warren