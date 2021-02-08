Warmer to start the new week, a strong cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a chilly Monday morning, warmer air will start to build in today and tomorrow before a strong cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. As of now the threat for any winter precipitation looks low.

For your Monday morning, early day temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and 40s. A south breeze will be kicking in after sunrise as that will begin a warming trend that will push highs into the 60s today. Wind speeds of 10 to 15 miles per hour will make for breezy conditions at times, so it will still feel fairly cool throughout the day.

With Gulf air moving into the region with the south breeze we will see some low and mid-level clouds at times making it partly to mostly cloudy. A warm front located just north of the ArkLaTex may bring an isolated rain shower or two mainly across Oklahoma and Arkansas today.

The arctic cold front we have been talking about for the past week will approach the ArkLaTex late tomorrow. Ahead of the front we should have many areas warming into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with only a slight chance of a stray rain shower or two.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms will increase Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as the front finally arrives. At this point an isolated strong storm or two is possible, and some areas may pick up between 1 to 2 inches of rain, but the story with this front will be the temperature drop late in the week.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s Thursday, too warm for any winter weather such as sleet, freezing rain, or snow. Temperatures may drop below freezing in some areas Friday morning after the precipitation has exited the region.

A run of high temperatures well below normal will begin Friday as highs will be in the 30s or 40s Friday through at least next Monday barring any changes. There is another disturbance that will move over the ArkLaTex Saturday. This will have to be watched for the potential of some winter weather Saturday given the cold air will already be in place.

