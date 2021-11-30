Warmer weather for the rest of the week, weekend rain possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern is headed to a great place today as temperatures this afternoon will be near perfect, with a warming trend expected to continue through at least Friday. A cold front will move in this weekend, but the timing remains up in the air as far as the rainfall this front could bring.

The only weather issue Tuesday will be some areas of patchy to dense fog south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. Visibility could briefly drop below 1 mile across the Toledo Bend region. Early morning temperatures in the 40s will require a jacket if you’re outside before 10 a.m., but once we hit the late morning you will enjoy the remainder of the day.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s in all areas, with a light south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny weather, but a few high-altitude clouds may give us a partly cloudy appearance this afternoon, and hopefully give us a pretty sunset this evening. The forecast is dry through Friday.

The warming trend will continue each day this week. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s, with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the upper 70s, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we hit 80 degrees in a few areas either day.

There is a cold front on the way this weekend, but I would be lying if I told you we know how this was going to play out. The forecast models are split whether this front will arrive late Friday into Saturday, or late Sunday into early Monday. That’s obviously a big timing spread which means there is a lot of uncertainty in the Saturday/Sunday timeframe. I’ve decided to keep the chance for rain higher Saturday, with rain tapering off Sunday, but we could see this flip-flop in the upcoming days with more of the rain pushed towards Sunday in future forecasts. Check back for updates if you have any outdoor plans this weekend.

Today is the final day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. While it has been very quiet for the past month, this was the 3rd most active season on record with 21 named storms.