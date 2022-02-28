SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coming off a week and weekend of cold weather, rain, and sometimes freezing rain, a quiet and warm pattern will take over this week.

This morning may be the only time over the next 7 days that we have temperatures below freezing. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. We have had some patchy freezing fog reported, and if your car is parked outside there will be a layer of ice of frost that may take a few minutes to defrost.

High pressure will take over throughout the week and that will start our warming trend today. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, only a few degrees below the average high for the date. Wind will be very light, out of the north at 5 miles per hour or less.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

It will be mostly sunny today, in fact, we may not see any rainfall through Friday so if you’ve been putting off doing things outside due to the rainy and cold weather, this will be a much better week to take care of those outdoor things or to simply enjoy the fresh air.

Our lows tonight will be cold, likely in the mid-30s, but most of us should stay just above freezing. If you are worried about a brief freeze I would recommend covering up the plants or bringing them inside to be on the safe side.

Low temperatures Monday night

The warming trend will really kick in tomorrow as highs will wind up close to 70 degrees in all areas. A light south breeze off the Gulf will bring the warmer weather for the remainder of the week. We will see a few more clouds overnight as well as Tuesday, making it partly cloudy, but we won’t see any rain until we get closer to the weekend.

Highs should be comfortably in the mid-70s Wednesday through Friday. A warm front will bring humid and warm weather this weekend as highs will be near 80 on Saturday. We may begin to see a few isolated showers or storms this weekend, with a higher chance for rain Sunday as a cold front approaches. This front looks to move into the ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday bringing a rainy start to next week.