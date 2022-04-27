SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good Wednesday morning! We have some great weather lined up again today. Warmer air will build late this week with thunderstorms possible this weekend. While the weekend severe weather threat is low, there is a higher chance for severe storms in the ArkLaTex next Monday.

Dry and comfortable today: High pressure is keeping cool air over the ArkLaTex this morning as all of us will have morning temperatures in the 40s, which is unusually chilly for this time of the year. It’s a big warm-up today through, as sunshine will push our highs into the mid and upper 70s. We’ll enjoy another day of very low humidity, and the wind will be light, out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Warmer Thursday and Friday: A south breeze will return to the ArkLaTex tonight, and that will trigger the return of warm and humid air for the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday under partly cloudy skies. We will become mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms this weekend: A cold front will stall near the northern ArkLaTex this weekend. This front will trigger scattered thunderstorms by late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The ArkLaTex will remain in the warm air ahead of the front, an area that will be favorable for these scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue into Sunday. While the severe weather threat is low, we can’t rule out a strong storm or two each day this weekend. The severe weather hazard would be a damaging wind gust or large hail. Widespread severe weather is not expected, any severe storms would be isolated in nature.

Severe weather risk increases Monday: An area of low pressure will move into the ArkLaTex Monday, and this will nudge the stalled front through the region. This area of low pressure will bring the wind shear and additional ingredients for a higher threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in a ‘Slight Risk’ severe weather outlook. All severe weather hazards will be possible. Given we are 5 days out there will be changes to the outlook so check back for updates through the weekend.

