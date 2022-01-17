Warmer weather soon, followed by another big temperature drop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following a cold and windy weekend, we will swing the weather pattern back in our favor for a few days before another blast of Arctic air brings a stretch of cold weather later in the week.

It will be a chilly Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s at sunrise. Not a peep from the weather today as wind will be out of the north at less than 10 miles per hour, and we will enjoy sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, a few degrees above average for the date.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The chilly nights will continue as lows will be in the 30s and low 40s tonight. We will come close enough to freezing that you may want to cover your plants up in the northern ArkLaTex overnight.

Forecast low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning

Warmer weather will take over Tuesday as a breezy south wind will push our highs into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll be warm through the first half of the day Wednesday, but a strong cold front will move ino the ArkLaTex during the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front mainly along and south of I-20 after the noon hour. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook for the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Large hail and high wind will be the main severe weather threats primarily during the afternoon and evening.

Severe storm risk Wednesday

This cold front will set us up with the perpahs the coldest 3-day stretch of winter as highs will be in the low 40s Thursday, and in the mid 40s Friday and Saturday. We’ll be dry during this time period with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.