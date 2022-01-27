SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will keep the streak of cold mornings going today, it will be cool this afternoon, warmer this weekend, and multiple chances for rainfall return next week.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s at sunrise today under partly to mostly cloudy skies. An area of low pressure is passing over the northern ArkLaTex, and radar is indicating we may have seen some light areas of freezing rain or snow flurries, but this activity will be ending by sunrise. We will be left with partly cloudy skies behind this exiting low today, and no precipitation is expected after sunrise.

It will remain cool as well, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Wind will be very light, out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. These highs are a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but a few degrees below average for late January.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A dry cold front will move through the ArkLaTex overnight, this will send in a reinforcing shot of cold and dry air. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 20s and low 30s, many areas at or below freezing.

Thursday night forecast low temperatures

Skies will clear Friday morning and a breezy north wind up to 15 miles per hour will keep our temperatures cool. Friday highs will be in the low 50s.

After a cold Saturday morning temperatures will wind up close to 60 degrees Saturday afternoon, perfect weather is expected Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Strong cold front arriving next Wednesday/Thursday

Next week is going to be an active weather week. We have a chance of rain showers coming in Monday, followed by a strong cold front midweek. This midweek front will arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely late Wednesday. It’s possible we could see widespread rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Given the time of year, severe weather will be possible as well, but we don’t have much clarity on that yet given this is still a week away from happening.

Behind this cold front, a surge of cold air will arrive early Thursday, and there’s a chance we could see lingering rain change into sleet, snow, or freezing rain. Keep an eye on the weather pattern for the next week as this front could bring a few days of weather impacts.