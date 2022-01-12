Warmer weather to finish out the week, chilly for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will enjoy a great stretch of weather today through Friday, with another cool down on the way as we reach the weekend.

We have a quick-moving weather disturbance passing south of the ArkLaTex this morning. It is close enough that we have seen some light rain south of I-20, but the potential of seeing any additional rain will quickly come to end after sunrise.

The clouds associated with this disturbance are bringing a wide range of temperatures. Where it’s mostly cloudy in Texas and Louisiana we’ll be in the low to mid-40s early this morning, but north of I-30 our skies remain clear and temperatures have dropped into the 20s and low 30s in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

We will see a mix of clouds and some sun this morning, and for the afternoon it will turn mostly sunny with a south breeze pushing our high temperatures comfortably into the low and mid-60s, above 5 degrees above average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High temperatures will wind up near 70 degrees tomorrow, and in the upper 60s Friday as we’ll remain dry through Friday evening. Enjoy this great weather as we’ll have some changes for the weekend.

A strong cold front will swing through the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. We may receive a few early morning rain showers, but the rain will dry up as we reach the afternoon and it will turn cold. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday afternoon.

A breezy north wind will arrive behind this front bringing dry air and sunshine Sunday, but the wind and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s will make Sunday feel cold as well.