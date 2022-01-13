Warmer weather today, breezy and cold pattern arrives this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our warming trend will continue today and we will enjoy pleasant temperatures today and tomorrow. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, while it won’t bring much precipitation, there is a window late Saturday for a few snow flurries or snow showers to develop in some parts of the ArkLaTex.

Thursday will bring the usual 30 and 40-degree early morning temperatures with areas north of I-30 below freezing. Dry air will bring mostly sunny skies today, and our high temperatures will wind up in the low 70s. Wind will be light and out of the west at 10 miles per hour.

Clouds will slowly build into the region late tonight and tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front arriving this weekend. We should enjoy another round of pleasant temperatures Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

The cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. Most of the rain will develop east of us, but we can’t rule out a few light rain showers in Arkansas and Louisiana Saturday morning. It will turn breezy and cold behind the front with afternoon temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.

It gets interesting Saturday evening. An area of low pressure passing north of us will help to trigger some light rain as temperatures continue to fall. This light rain could change into a sleet/snow mix along the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma by sunset Saturday. As the temperatures continue to drop overnight we may see this change into all snow late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The snow could push into the I-20 corridor as well late Saturday or early Sunday.

Futurecast showing a rain/sleet/snow winter mix late Saturday

Ground temperatures in the upcoming days will be warm so we don’t expect any of the snow to accumulate as it will likely melt right away, but there may be some slick/icy spots on bridges and overpasses.

Sunday will be a dry day but it will remain breezy and cold with highs in the 40s.

Warmer weather will return early next week with another disturbance bringing a chance of rain by the middle of the week.