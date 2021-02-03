Warmer weather Wednesday, breezy and warm tomorrow with a chance of rain late Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After another cold morning, warmer weather will return Wednesday, with our next cold front expected to bring light rain late Thursday.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin in the 30s with the wind starting to turn to the southeast as high pressure moves east of the region. This south wind will push our highs into the low and mid-60s, which will definitely be our most comfortable day of the week. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

In addition to the glorious afternoon temperatures, we will enjoy mostly sunny skies today. There is a cold front on the way tomorrow, and ahead of the front, we will draw in a few late-day clouds, before we turn mostly cloudy overnight. Overnight lows will be mild, in the upper 40s and low 50s, as clouds and a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour help to blanket the region and trap the mild air at the surface.

Thursday will turn into a warm and windy day ahead of the cold front which will move in during the afternoon and evening. A south wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, and gusts to 30 miles per hour will be possible throughout the day.

Light rain may develop in the morning across the northern ArkLaTex, before a narrow band of rain and an isolated thunderstorm or two moves across the rest of the region during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, and any rainfall will be short-lived and have minimal impact on any outdoor plans you may have. Wind will be the bigger issue for our outdoor comfort Thursday.

Potential rainfall accumulations Thursday

The forecast models are now coming in warmer Friday and Saturday, with temperatures likely to be in the upper 50s and low 60s both days, with sun Friday, and mostly cloudy skies Saturday.



There remains a very slight chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but most of us will avoid any rainfall with temperatures cooling back into the low and mid-50s Sunday. Not as cold as originally expected.



It now looks like the coldest air will arrive sometime during the middle of next week. An arctic front will bring increasing rain chances Tuesday, with colder air dropping in behind the front midweek. Much of the country will be dealing with an unusually strong cold snap, and highs may drop into the 40s at some point next week.