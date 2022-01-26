Clouds will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday as below-normal temperatures stick around through Friday. The weekend is looking sunny and much warmer. Heavy rain still looks promising for the middle of next week.

Our sunny weather continued Wednesday with much cooler temperatures. Lows Wednesday morning began in the mid to upper 20s over most of the area. This afternoon temperatures have struggled to climb into the 40s and lower 50s. Don’t expect a significant warm-up until this weekend. Thursday and Friday will stay rather cool with highs in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s.

Futurecast shows that we will see another disturbance move through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. Look for clouds to increase over the area Wednesday night. There is a very slight chance that we could see a few sprinkles or flakes of snow over the northern half of the area. The clouds will linger through Thursday for most of the ArkLaTex with a little bit of sunshine possible. We should see the clouds move out Thursday night beginning a streak of sunshine that will last through the weekend. Expect warmer temperatures to return this weekend with highs in the 50s and low 60s Saturday and the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

It still appears that we could see some heavy rain during the middle of next week. The risk of rain will return to the area as soon as Monday, but most of the rain that we will see during the next 10 days will fall Wednesday. Severe weather will be possible but it is still too early to predict the extent of any threat. It is likely that we will see rainfall totals of over an inch in all of the ArkLaTex. Most models show that there is a good chance of seeing totals of two to over three inches.

Temperatures will stay mild until Wednesday’s disturbance moves through the area with highs in the 60s. Lows will warm into the 50s. We will turn much cooler late next week with highs falling into the 40s and 50s and lows plummeting into the 20s.