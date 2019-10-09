Warmer Wednesday.. near record heat Thursday.. big temperature drop and storms Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a cool morning we will start a 2-day warming trend that may bring near record highs tomorrow, followed by a cold front Friday that will bring the coldest air of the season this weekend.

You will enjoy the comfortable and dry air this morning as we’ll be in the 50s before sunrise. A southeast breeze off the Gulf will return today and that will start an increase in our afternoon highs and humidity in the upcoming days. Highs will range from the low to upper 80s this afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon highs

We may see a few more clouds today but overall it will remain mostly sunny. The south wind will increase Thursday as a warm sector develops over the ArkLaTex ahead of our next strong cold front. Highs may very well reach or exceed 90 degrees Thursday afternoon which would put us in record-high territory.

A cold front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex Thursday evening or Thursday night. This front will move through the remainder of the ArkLaTex during the day Friday. Now that we are in our Fall severe weather season, we will need to be on alert for a few storms that could produce damaging wind gusts or large hail. The timing of the front in the morning hours may limit the severe threat, but a later arrival would allow warm and unstable conditions develop in some areas late Friday morning into the afternoon.

As of now the Storm Prediction Center does not have us under the threat for severe weather Friday, but they do have the northern ArkLaTex in a low-end severe weather setup from late Thursday through sunrise Friday. High wind and hail will be the main threats with 1 or 2 storms.



Late Thursday into early Friday severe threat (high wind/hail)

Cold air will pour into the region behind the front Friday. High temperatures may occur in the morning, with temperatures steadily falling off through the day, perhaps into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon. If you are headed to the football games around the ArkLaTex Friday evening you will need to be bundled up as game temperatures will be below 60 degrees in most areas.

The weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the 60s and low 70s with lots of sunshine both days. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s, with some areas north of I-30 potentially falling into the 30s.

