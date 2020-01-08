Warmer Wednesday.. strong to severe storms likely Friday afternoon into Saturday morning

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your Wednesday morning will begin with temperatures at or below freezing in most areas, in the 20s and low 30s.

After a very cold morning, a south wind will ramp up and begin a warming trend. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a few wind gusts after the noon hour in the 15 to 20 mph range.

Wednesday forecast highs

Clouds will likely increase this afternoon as well as we’ll turn partly cloudy. A few rain showers could develop overnight and into Thursday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Severe weather is likely Friday afternoon through Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has all ArkLaTex counties and parishes in an ‘enhanced risk’ outlook. A level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. Given we are a few days out from anticipated severe weather, the threat could increase.

Friday afternoon through sunrise Saturday severe weather threat

Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible, in addition to large hail and heavy rainfall. A line of storms will develop and move into the region late Friday afternoon through Friday night. Ahead of the line of storms that forms along the front, we may see supercell thunderstorms earlier in the afternoon that could be capable of all severe weather hazards, particularly tornadoes.

Estimated storm timing Friday into early Saturday

Review your family’s severe weather safety plan, and know where to go if a tornado warning is issued.

A few strong/severe storms may linger into Saturday morning, but the severe weather threat will move east for much of the day. We may see a lingering shower or non-severe storm linger into Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is also in the forecast, as the models remain consistent in showing 2 to 4-inch accumulations which could cause some isolated flooding issues in poor drainage areas late Friday into Saturday.

Rainfall Thursday through Saturday. Isolated higher amounts of 3 – 5″ possible

We will salvage the weekend with a cool and dry Sunday before rain returns early next week.

