Warmer with light rain Monday, heavy rain possible tonight through Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have the chance of light on and off rain today, with warmer temperatures this afternoon, and the threat of heavy rain tonight into tomorrow.

Cool air is with us this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Rain continues to develop in warmer air to our south and rainfall is being enhanced as it moves into the cooler air we have in place. Eventually, the warmer air will move into the ArkLaTex resulting in warmer temperatures than we had over the weekend, as highs will be in the mid 70s.

The threat of heavy rain will develop this evening into tonight, with rain possible for much of the day Tuesday. A passing cold front will finally shut off the rain Wednesday morning. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



Forecast models are in good agreement that we may see 1 to 3 inches of rain today through Wednesday morning with isolated higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain looks to fall over the middle of the ArkLaTex where we have some of the worst drought conditions and burn bans. This could turn into beneficial rainfall in all likelihood, but there will be a threat of localized flooding where the heaviest rain occurs.

Forecast rainfall Monday through Wednesday morning

We could also see a few strong thunderstorms capable of high wind Tuesday. The severe weather outlook shows a ‘marginal risk’, meaning 1 or 2 strong to severe storms will be possible.

Tuesday through early Wednesday severe weather outlook

A cold front arriving overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will bring a final push of rain before we clear out during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be very nice behind the front, with highs in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Another cold front looks poised to move through the region late next weekend.

