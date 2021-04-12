Warmest day of the year gives way to storms and cooler temperatures

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday was a partly cloudy and very warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 80s. Shreveport’s high of 89 degrees is easily the warmest of the year so far and just three degrees shy of today’s record. Clouds will increase quickly Monday night with rain chances increasing during the day Tuesday. A cooling trend will begin Tuesday after a mild Monday night. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s north to the low to middle 60s south. Daytime highs Tuesday will range from the low to middle 70s north to the upper 70s south.

We will see a few scattered showers Tuesday morning followed by a few scattered thunderstorms over part of the area Tuesday afternoon. The chance of scattered storms will increase Tuesday night as cooler air begins to settle into the area. This rain will likely decrease during the day Wednesday. Due to the lack of instability, the risk of severe weather is looking rather low. If we have any issues, an isolated report of wind or hail will likely be the cause.

Rain chances will decrease Thursday and then increase once again Thursday night and Friday. With temperatures Friday in the low to middle 60s, we will only hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is unlikely. The rain will decrease Friday night with only a slight chance for a scattered shower Saturday morning.

We will see some decent rain in the week ahead with the heaviest amounts over the southern half of the area. Rainfall totals here will likely be in the one to two-inch range. Amounts will likely be less than an inch over the northern half of the area.

We will see below normal temperatures for most of the week ahead with highs mainly in the 60s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s. As of right now, I would expect mainly dry conditions for Saturday’s Bayou Classic. It will be cloudy and mild with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

A drier weather pattern will then settle in for most of next week with a warming trend. Highs will eventually return to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some models are hinting that we could see our next round of showers and thunderstorms by the end of next week.

–Todd Warren

