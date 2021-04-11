Warmest day of the year so far Monday followed by more rain in the week ahead

The sunshine and warning trend will continue Monday. The threat of showers and a few thunderstorms returns starting Monday night and continues into next weekend with cooler temperatures.

The weekend ended Sunday with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s and warmed into the low to middle 80s. Look for the sunshine and warming trend to continue to begin the workweek Monday. Lows Monday morning will not be as cool as we will begin in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs Monday could be the warmest of the year so far in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will increase Monday night with some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. That chance for rain will continue into Tuesday cooler air begins to ease into the area. While we could have some thunder, severe weather is unlikely. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The chance for rain and the cooling trend will continue through the rest of the week and into next weekend. Highs will settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will mainly settle in the low to middle 50s. While we will see a chance for rain every day, chances look highest Wednesday and again Friday.

We likely won’t see any issues with getting too much rain. Models are in fairly good agreement that rainfall totals across the area will probably end up in the range of one-half to one inch. We should see only a slight chance for rain for next Saturday’s Bayou Classic when highs will be near 70 degrees. We will close next weekend with some sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend.

–Todd Warren