Warming temperatures tonight and Sunday; strong storms possible north of Interstate 30 Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday is featuring lots of clouds in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. This evening, don’t expect much movement from the temperatures. A warm front is to our south. Our next disturbance over California will help lift the front over our region tonight and Sunday. As the warm front advances to the north, we will see a few rain showers tonight and Sunday morning.

With the warmer temperatures, severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday evening and late Sunday night. The first round will come with showers and storms near the warm front. SPC has outlined a Slight Risk over Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. The highest concerns will be large hail and strong winds. With the first round, we could see a few storms produce some large hail.

After midnight, the main line of showers and storms will begin to move into range. Again, the highest concern for severe storms will be near Interstate 30. The risk decreases a lot south of Interstate 20 because we are further away from the main dynamics. A weakening line of showers and storms will move through Shreveport after sunrise. Once the line pushes through, winds will become westerly and we will see temperatures warming into the 70s. Cooler air will move in for Tuesday.

With an active pattern still in place, a weak disturbance will arrive Wednesday. A few showers may be possible. However, moisture levels will be lacking to produce more significant rains. Cooler and drier air arrives on Thursday. More rain is possible by next weekend.

The next seven days