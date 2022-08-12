SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We have made it through a week that began with triple-digit heat, saw a few days of needed rainfall, and we’ll likely dry out for the upcoming weekend. If you have been enjoying the rainfall, we have a few days of storms in the forecast next week as well.

Friday brings drier air and warmer temperatures: Dry air continues to take over our weather pattern and this will end the chance of rain in most areas today. Temperatures will warm from the 70s this morning, to highs near average in the mid-90s. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

While the chance for rain is fairly low, the hot and humid air combined with a weakening but lingering cold front could trigger a few spotty showers and storms this afternoon. The highest chance of rain will be along I-20 and all points to the south in Texas and Louisiana.

Futurecast updated every hour

Warm and dry for the weekend: It will be a hot and dry August weekend in the ArkLaTex. Early morning temperatures will be in the low 70s, so anytime before 10 a.m. will be the best time for any yard work or recreational activities. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday, with high humidity bringing a heat index near 100 degrees.

Next week begins with heat and ends with rain and a cool down: Next week is shaping up to mirror this week in many ways. Monday will bring near triple-digit heat as high pressure keeps us dry through midday Tuesday. A cold front north of the ArkLaTex could bring a slight chance of showers by Tuesday, but more likely the front will bring a chance of thunderstorms each day Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures late in the week may drop into the 80s and low 90s.

Drought update issued on August 11th

Severe drought remains across some areas of the ArkLaTex: The drought update issued yesterday showed little change in the ArkLaTex despite the rain this week. Severe drought remains across much of east Texas and Oklahoma, with severe drought also impacting agricultural areas of Caddo Parish in Louisiana, and Miller County in Arkansas.