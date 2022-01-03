Warming trend continues Tuesday with plenty of sunshine

Expect below-freezing temperatures once again Monday night with temperatures returning to normal Tuesday. The warming trend continues until a cold front arrives Wednesday night & Thursday. Rain will return for the upcoming weekend.

Monday was a sunny and chilly day. Temperatures began in the low to middle 20s over most of the area. We have seen afternoon temperatures warm into the 40s. While this afternoon’s temperatures were nearly 20 degrees warmer than what we experienced yesterday, they were still some ten degrees below what is normal for this time of year. More normal temperatures will return tomorrow after another cold night tonight. Look for lows to settle into the middle 20s over most of the area. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely return to the mid to upper 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will stay clear over the area Monday night. Expect lots of sunshine once again Tuesday. The wind will increase out of the south Tuesday night and will begin to transport moisture back over the colder air that we have in place. This will cause clouds to increase over the area. Look for those clouds to mix in with a little sunshine Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will not be as cold as we will bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Look for daytime highs Wednesday to return to the low to middle 60s.

A cold front will move into and through the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. As of right now, it appears that all of the rain associated with this front will develop to our east. Thursday will begin with lots of clouds that should start to decrease during the afternoon. Temperatures Thursday night will likely dip back into the 20s. Look for daytime highs Friday to stay below normal in the middle 40s.

The weekend is looking rather soggy as we will see scattered showers return to the area Saturday, reach their peak Saturday night, and then end sometime Sunday. It will be warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s. More rain is looking promising for the middle part of next week. As of right now, it appears that we will see below-normal rainfall during the upcoming ten-day periods with rainfall totals of around an inch possible. Normally this time of year we should see around one and a half inches during a ten-day span. Temperatures next week should be close to normal with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

-Todd Warren