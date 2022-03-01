Minus some high cloudiness, look for lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the next several days. Highs could climb into the 80s by the weekend. Thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday into Monday with severe weather possible.

The warming trend continues: Temperatures returned to normal levels Monday and will continue to climb in the coming days. Today we began in the 30s and low 40s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week as highs will warm into the low to middle 80s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will gradually warm into the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see dry weather for the next several days. Look for a mostly clear sky tonight as what is left of the high clouds will move out. We will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, a clear sky Wednesday night, and a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday. As moisture from the Gulf of Mexico increases late this week, clouds will also become more prominent. Rain chances will stay low through most of the weekend and then we will settle into a soggy weather pattern.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Wet weather next week: Long-range models are in good agreement that we will see the threat of showers and thunderstorms return by late Sunday. Once the rain returns, it could stick around for a while. It is possible that we could see a chance for rain pretty much every day next week. It is a bit early to speculate on the extent of any severe weather threat. With daytime temperatures in the 80s, severe weather will definitely be a concern. As of right now, that concern will be highest Sunday night. Cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex for the rest of next week ending any severe weather threat.

Rainfall potential: Given that we could be looking at several days of rain next week, it’s no surprise that long-range models are showing the potential of above-normal rainfall. Most show that all of the ArkLaTex is in line to receive 1-2” of rain. We could have scattered reports of that approach 3”. As of right now, rainfall totals could be highest over the northeast half of the area in the eastern half of SW AR and NW LA.