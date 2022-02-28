The ArkLaTex will continue to see a rather quiet weather pattern that will feature a nice taste of spring temperatures. Highs could warm to near 80 degrees by this weekend. T’storms will return this weekend and could continue well into next week.

A Taste of Spring! A warming trend began Sunday in the ArkLaTex and will likely continue through this week. Today temperatures began in the 20s and lower 30s and have warmed into the low to middle 60s. It will not be as cold Monday night with lows dipping into the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs Tuesday will be above normal as we climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This warming trend will continue into next weekend. By Saturday, highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows will likely warm into the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see dry weather for the next several days. Look for a clear sky tonight, plenty of sunshine Tuesday, a clear sky Tuesday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. As moisture from the Gulf of Mexico increases late this week, clouds will also become more prominent. We could stay dry until the end of next weekend.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Wet weather next week: Long-range models are in good agreement that we will see the threat of showers and thunderstorms return by Sunday. Once the rain returns, it could stick around for a while. It is possible that we could see a chance for rain pretty much every day next week. It is a bit early to speculate on the extent of any severe weather threat. With daytime temperatures close to 80s degrees, severe weather will definitely be a concern.

Ten-day rainfall potential: Most will fall from late this weekend through next week

Rainfall potential: Given that we could be looking at several days of rain next week, it’s no surprise that long-range models are showing the potential of above-normal rainfall. Most show that all of the ArkLaTex is in line to receive 1-2” of rain. We could have scattered reports of more than 3”. Keep in mind that recently, the longer-range rainfall projections have been somewhat overdone, so we will likely see some adjustments in the coming days.