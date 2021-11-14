Warming trend continues with near-record temperatures by Wednesday

Expect our dry weather pattern to continue through Wednesday with a big warming trend. High temperatures could be near records Wednesday. A cold front will bring a chance for rain Thursday. Cooler air settles in behind the front and will stick around a while.

Sunday was a mostly sunny and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Lows began in the 30s and low 40s at most locations. Afternoon temperatures have warmed into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Look for the warming trend to continue Monday. Lows Monday morning will settle into the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Monday afternoon will likely warm into the mid to upper 70s. It will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will eventually return to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday’s forecasted high of 82 degrees is just two degrees shy of the record for that date.

Futurecast shows that we will likely stay dry for the next few days. With the wind shifting around to the south, it will be possible that we could start to see some low clouds develop mainly over the southern half of the area late at night. If those clouds do develop, they will quickly give way to lots of sunshine for most of the day.

Our next chance of rain will likely accompany a cold front that will move across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As of right now, severe weather is looking doubtful. Most models also show that rainfall totals should be rather light and will struggle to reach ¼”.

We will turn much cooler Thursday and Friday with daytime highs slipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30 to lower 40s. Near-normal temperatures will return next weekend ahead of another front that will bring a chance of showers Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs will return to the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will end the ten-day period with cooler temperatures and another chance of rain next Tuesday night and Wednesday. As of right now, models are split as to whether the rain threat will linger into Thanksgiving Day. Stay Tuned!

-Todd Warren